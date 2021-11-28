President meets his Uzbek counterpart

News Desk

Ashgabat, 28 Nov: President Dr. Arif Alvi held a bilateral meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat today. The talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and connectivity agenda.

President Alvi underscored the significance of enhancing structured political ties, and fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA).The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

President Alvi underscored the importance of the urgent need for immediate provision of humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan to avert economic collapse in the country. He stressed the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets as a priority step in this respect.

Both leaders agreed to work closely towards strengthening of bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in regional and international fora.

The President reiterated invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.