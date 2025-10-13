President lauds services of outgoing Australian High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13 /DNA/ – Outgoing Australian High Commissioner Mr. Neil Hawkins paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The President commended him for his efforts in strengthening Pakistan–Australia relations during his tenure. He said the High Commissioner’s contributions had helped advance cooperation in political, economic, and defence areas, while also deepening people-to-people connections between the two countries.

President Zardari noted that Pakistan and Australia have long enjoyed friendly and cooperative relations, supported by shared interests and mutual respect. He said the two countries must continue to build on their partnership.

On economic ties, President Zardari said that while bilateral trade is growing, it still falls short of its true potential. He emphasised the need to intensify efforts to expand bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

The High Commissioner informed the President about his recent visit to Sindh and briefed him on the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Australia in the fields of agriculture and climate change. He said that he and his family are carrying fond memories of Pakistan, especially the warmth and hospitality of its people. Mr. Hawkins also remarked that Pakistan’s impressive ethnic, linguistic, religious, and culinary diversity makes the country dynamic and vibrant.

Wishing Mr. Hawkins success in his future endeavours, President Zardari said he hoped the High Commissioner would take with him warm memories of Pakistan and its people.