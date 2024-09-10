President lauds services of A.Q.Khan Hospital Trust, assures his support

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 10 (DNA) – President Asif Ali Zardari has assured the Chairperson of Abdul Qadeer Khan Hospital Trust, Dr. Dina Khan , of his support to the Trust that provides free medical and healthcare services to the deprived and marginalized section of the society. He commended the services of the Trust offering accessible healthcare to the needy people.

The President expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of Dr. A.Q. Khan Hospital Trust, led by Dr. Dina Khan, daughter of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan (Late), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Ms. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, MNA, was also present during the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the Trustees namely Mr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Raja Arshad Mehmood and Advisor Chaudhry Ghulam Yasir Abbas.

Dr. Dina Khan briefed the President about the role of the hospital in the provision of medical services to the people. She also apprised the President about certain problems being faced by the Trust and highlighted that some former trustees had committed financial embezzlement and had misused the accounts of the Trust.

The President said that the entire nation was indebted to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for his services to the nation and that their issues would be resolved.

The President commended the working of A.Q. Khan Hospital Trust, and appreciated the generous donations by the people for the noble cause of providing much-needed free health services to the underprivileged.