President lauds Police Force sacrifices

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to Shuhada of police force and said the martyred police personnel had offered valuable sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

On Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, the president lauded the unmatched bravery and sacrifices of shuhada of police force.

“The entire nation is proud of its valiant police force for their sacrifices. The police personnel had laid down their lives while fighting on the frontline with terrorists and criminal elements,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release in Urdu language, quoted the president as saying.

President Zardari highlighting the role of police force during the success in fight against terrorism said that Jawans of police force had been sacrificing their lives, fighting with terrorists and anti social elements in different parts of the country.

On behalf of the entire nation, the president said, he saluted shuhada of police force on their services and sacrifices.