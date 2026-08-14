President lauds PM, Field Marshal for translating trilateral fraternal ties into stronger strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal and Chief of Defence Forces, Syed Asim Munir for transforming the longstanding fraternal ties among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan into a stronger strategic partnership.

The president met the prime minister here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, where the latter felicitated him on the occasion of Independence Day. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Senator Sherry Rehman were also present during the meeting, a Presidency’s news release said.

The prime minister briefed the president on the historic peace agreement reached among Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan in Makkah Mukarramah.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his best wishes for effective implementation of the trilateral peace agreement, particularly in promoting defence cooperation, regional peace and stability and the security of the Muslim Ummah.

The meeting also reviewed internal and external matters, with the participants paying tribute to the professional capabilities of Pakistan’s armed forces and law-enforcement agencies in their operations against terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

The leadership reaffirmed the resolve to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and ensure the security and stability of Pakistan.

In view of the prevailing regional situation, President Zardari stressed the need for effective measures to provide relief to the people facing economic difficulties, ensure uninterrupted availability of essential commodities and make them accessible to the public at reasonable prices.

The president expressed the hope that Pakistan’s effective diplomatic efforts for the promotion of regional and global peace would further strengthen the country’s standing in the international community and generate positive dividends for the national economy and the lives of the people.

The meeting underscored Pakistan’s continued commitment to regional peace, strategic cooperation with brotherly countries and the protection of its national interests amid evolving regional and global developments.