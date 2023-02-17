President invites CEC for an urgent meeting on elections

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 /DNA/ – President Arif Alvi has invited the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan, Mr Sikandar Sultan Raja, for an urgent meeting on 20th February 2023, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission (ECP). In his letter to the CEC, the President said that since his letter dated 08th February, some substantial developments (e.g., the Judgment of the Honourable Lahore High Court and recent observations of the Honourable Supreme Court) had taken place. He expressed displeasure over the apathy and inaction on the part of the Commission that didn’t respond to his earlier letter as yet. The President stated that he had waited anxiously that the Commission would realize its constitutional duties to proceed and act accordingly, but he was extremely dismayed by ECP’s poignant approach on this important matter. In his letter, the President once again reminded the ECP that being conscious of his constitutional responsibility of preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, he was inviting CEC for an urgent meeting on 20th February 2023 in his office to consult on the date or dates of the general elections.===========