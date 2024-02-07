Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Main Menu

President Ilham Aliyev, First lady cast votes in Khankendi for 2024 Presidential Elections

| February 7, 2024
President Ilham Aliyev, First lady cast votes in Khankendi for 2024 Presidential Elections

BAKU, FEB 7 (DNA) – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members voted in Khankendi, during the 2024 Presidential elections.=DNA

CENTRAL ASIA No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

President Ilham Aliyev, First lady cast votes in Khankendi for 2024 Presidential Elections

President Ilham Aliyev, First lady cast votes in Khankendi for 2024 Presidential Elections

BAKU, FEB 7 (DNA) – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva andRead More

Azerbaijan marks one-year anniversary of embassy terror attack, honors fallen diplomat

Azerbaijan marks one-year anniversary of embassy terror attack, honors fallen diplomat

BAKU, JAN 27 /DNA/ – One year has passed since the terror attack against theRead More

Comments are Closed