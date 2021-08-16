President ICCI inaugurates double decker tourist bus service for twin cities

Islamabad, AUG 16 /DNA/ – Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) inaugurated as Chief Guest a double decker tourist bus service at Centaurus, which was launched by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) in collaboration with the Centaurus Mall, Islamabad for promoting tourism between the twin cities. The Centaurus Mall will provide parking facility to these buses and will also handle the reservation of their seats for tourists. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI & CEO Centaurus and Zahid Ashraf, Regional Manager (North), TDCP also signed a MoU of cooperation at the occasion. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Ejaz Abbasi, Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Anjum, Project Manager Bus Service and others were also present at the occasion.

The double decker bus will cover almost all the famous tourist points of the twin cities including Allama Iqbal Park, Faisal Mosque, Constitution Avenue, Rose & Jasmin Garden, Pakistan Monument and Shakarparian. The bus will entertain various categories of tours including educational tours, premier tours, family tours, full blue booking and corporate tours.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and CEO Centaurus said that in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for tourism promotion, Centaurus has collaborated with TDCP for launch of double decker bus service to promote tourism and attract local as well as foreign tourists to enjoy the culture and scenery of the twin cities. He said it will also be great fun for the tourists. He said that Pakistan has tremendous potential to promote tourism and urged that the government should focus on development of modern tourism infrastructure in the region to harness the actual potential of tourism for the economic development of the country.

Zahid Ashraf, Regional Manager (North) TDCP thanked the Centaurus Mall for collaborating in launching a tourism bus service that would enable the potential tourists of the twin cities to enjoy this great service. He said that the TDCP was working on multiple projects to promote tourism in Punjab and make it an attractive destination for tourists. He hoped that the launch of this tourist bus service would contribute towards promoting tourism in the region.