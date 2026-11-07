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President grieves over passing of former AJK President

| November 7, 2026
President grieves over passing of former AJK President

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the passing of former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan.

In a statement, he said the political and public services of Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain Khan will always be remembered.

The President prayed for the elevation of the rank of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.

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