President grieved over loss of lives in Sri Lanka floods, landslides

ISLAMABAD, 28 NOV (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and widespread damage to properties caused by floods and landslides in Sri Lanka following days of heavy rainfall. The president, in a message of condolence, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and those affected by the disaster.

He noted with concern reports indicating significant casualties, with dozens of people having lost their lives and many others still missing. President Zardari said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka during this difficult time, as rescue and relief operations continued across several districts amid ongoing weather challenges.

Highlighting the broader context of such disasters, the president observed that climate change was a reality impacting countries of the Global South more severely, despite their limited contribution to the factors driving that change.

He said nations like Pakistan and Sri Lanka were increasingly facing extreme weather events placing immense pressure on lives, livelihoods, and public resources. President Zardari noted that Pakistan, which has itself suffered heavily from the effects of climate change, believed there was an urgent need for collective efforts.

He emphasised the importance of working together not only to support affected countries in times of crisis, but also to develop shared strategies focused on resilience, preparedness and mitigation. The president also conveyed his condolences to the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and expressed support for the government and people of Sri Lanka as they respond to the humanitarian impact of the floods and landslides.

He prayed for the departed souls, for strength for the bereaved families, and for the safe recovery of those still missing. — DNA