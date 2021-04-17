President FPCCI forms a top-level Policy & Research Board; appoints Younus Dagha as its chairman

Karachi (DNA): The president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo forms a Policy & Research Board comprising of top-level economic, business, trade, and industry experts. FPCCI is the apex representative body of the business, industry, and trade community of Pakistan. On 13th of April, the Executive Committee of FPCCI approved the proposal unanimously.

The Policy & Research Board of FPCCI is mandated to provide research-based expert input for policy advice and advocacy, formalise business community’s inputs on international trade, tariff and taxation policies, macroeconomic issues, regulatory laws, access to finance and ease of doing business initiatives related to various government ministries and institutions.

The Policy & Research Board will also provide access to data and information to the trade organisations throughout the country to help their members take informed business decisions and identify opportunities. To achieve such objectives, the Board will also restructure and upgrade the policy and research facilities at FPCCI.

FPCCI has appointed Mr. Mohammad Younus Dagha, a former Federal Secretary for Water and Power, Commerce and Finance as the Chairman of the Policy & Research Board. Mr. Dagha is one of Pakistan’s most accomplished and celebrated civil servants and commands astounding grip over major aspects of the economy and its important sectors. The President of FPCCI has posed his absolute confidence in him to revolutionize the policy & research functions at FPCCI.

The President of FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo as Patron and Vice President, Mr. Ather Sultan Chawla as Coordinator will also sit on the board. Other board members include Mr. Mahmood Nawaz Shah, Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon, Sheikh Imran Ul Haque, Mr. Agha Jan Akhtar, Mr. Ismail Suttar, Mr. Sultan Chawla, Mian Anjum Nisar, and Mr. Akram Wali Muhammad.