President FPCCI Atif Ikram called on Ambassador of Jordan

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 /DNA/ – In a move aimed at fostering stronger economic cooperation, Ambassador of Jordan, Maen Khreasat recently held a high-level meeting with the President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), H.E. Atif Ikram Sheikh.

Describing the engagement as an “utmost pleasure,” Mr. Khreasat welcomed his “dear brother” to discuss a wide range of business topics. The primary focus of the dialogue was to enhance mutual cooperation, identify avenues for shared economic interest, and chart the way forward for sustainable growth between the respective business communities.

“The discussions were highly productive,” Mr. Khreasat noted. “We explored strategic opportunities to align our efforts for mutual benefit, leveraging the strong institutional framework of the FPCCI.”

The meeting underscores a growing commitment to deepen trade linkages and remove barriers to investment. Both leaders agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to translate shared visions into tangible economic outcomes.