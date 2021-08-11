President for intensifying bilateral cooperation with Iraq

Islamabad, AUG 11 /DNA/ – President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan highly values its ties with Iraq as both countries have shared religion, culture and common aspirations. He underlined the need for further intensifying bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and culture to bring the two countries further closer. He stated this during a meeting with the visiting Foreign Minister of Iraq, Dr Fuad Hussein, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Talking to the visiting dignitary, the President said that Pakistan strongly supported the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq. He informed that Pakistan could help in the reconstruction and rebuilding of Iraq by providing skilled and trained human resources as well as doctors and engineers. He highlighted that cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in the field of defence needed to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He asked the Iraqi Foreign Minister to help the Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) by granting them visas as well as facilitating them during their visit to the holy places in Iraq. The President also apprised the Foreign Minister that the Muslims of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were being subjected to worst form of repression and terror by India. He called upon the international community to put pressure on India to stop the human rights abuses in IIOJK and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. Dr Fuad Hussein said that Iraq considered Pakistan an important country and wanted to further develop cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, culture and defence. He informed the President that he had directed the Iraqi embassy in Islamabad to facilitate the Ziareen in visas and travel. He also thanked the Government of Pakistan for training Iraqi diplomats and conveyed warm regards and best wishes from the Iraqi leadership to the people and leadership of Pakistan.