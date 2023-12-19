President for enhanced cooperation with Egypt, Oman, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Sri Lanka and Republic of Cyprus

DNA

ISLAMABAD, 19 Dec: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for increasing cooperation with Egypt, Oman, Bosnia, Sri Lanka and Cyprus in the fields of trade, economy, and culture.

He expressed these views while talking to the ambassadors-designate/High Commissioner of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Republic of Cyprus and the Democratic Socialist of Sri Lanka, today. The envoys presented their diplomatic credentials to the President and separately called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today.

Welcoming the ambassador-designate of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, the President highlighted the importance Pakistan attached to its bilateral relations with Egypt reflected by shared bonds of common faith, cultural affinities and values between the people of the two brotherly countries. He emphasized the need for increasing the trade, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The President expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the killing of innocent people and the tremendous damage done to the public property in Gaza by the Israeli security forces. Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan informed that Egypt was supporting the humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Talking to the Ambassador-designate of Sultanate of Oman, Mr. Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf al Kharusi, the President said that Pakistan and Oman enjoyed excellent relations in various fields. He informed the ambassador that Pakistan offered investment-friendly-environment to the foreign investors and had constituted, in this regard, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that provided one window operation for investment in IT, cooperate farming, minerals and energy sector of Pakistan. The President also highlighted the atrocities being committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). The Ambassador conveyed His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik best wishes for the people and government of Pakistan. He said that he would work for further improving bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Welcoming the Ambassador-designate of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Emin Cohodarevic, the President stated that Pakistan deeply valued its friendship with Bosnia & Herzegovina based on brotherhood and mutual trust. He highlighted that there was tremendous scope to further increase cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and people-to-people contacts. The Ambassador said that he would work to further promote political, economic and cultural relations.

While speaking to the High Commission-designate of Sri Lanka, Admiral (R) Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne, the President said that relations between the Sri Lanka and Pakistan had grown from strengthen to strength over last seven decades. He underlined the need for enhancing and strengthening cultural linkages between the two countries, besides exchanging visits at the political and cultural levels. The President acknowledged that Sri Lanka was the first country that entered into Free Trade Agreement with Pakistan and highlighted the need for increasing the volume of bilateral trade for the mutual benefits of two countries.

During his discussion with the Ambassador-designate of Republic of Cyprus, Mr Andreas P. Kouzoupis , the President said that Pakistan considered Cyprus as an important friend and wanted to further improve bilateral relations with Cyprus. He appreciated the Republic of Cyprus’ consistent support to Pakistan in the context of European Union. The President voiced strong concern over happenings in Gaza, stating that Israeli security forces had crossed all limits by killing innocent people, including children and women.

The President congratulated the envoys on their appointments and expressed the hope that they would play their role to further boost bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.