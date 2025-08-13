President for boosting economic and connectivity links with Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, AUG 13 (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, grounded in mutual trust, shared values, and common aspirations. Emphasizing the strategic importance of the bilateral partnership, the President said Pakistan regards Azerbaijan as a key ally in the region and is keen to expand cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, and connectivity.

President Zardari underscored that enhancing trade corridors, attracting mutual investments, and developing regional connectivity infrastructure would not only bring the two nations closer but also contribute to peace and prosperity across the broader region. “Our partnership with Azerbaijan has immense untapped potential in the areas of commerce, energy, and transport links,” he noted. The President made these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Mr. Khazar Farhadov, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Congratulating Ambassador Farhadov on the signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Zardari asked him to convey his warm felicitations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He expressed the hope that this landmark development would usher in a new era of stability, development, and economic integration in the South Caucasus. “Pakistan has always believed that dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding are the only sustainable means of resolving disputes and achieving lasting peace,” he said.

Welcoming the recent operationalization of direct air links between Islamabad and Baku, the President described it as a significant milestone that will open new horizons for trade, tourism, business cooperation, and cultural exchanges. He highlighted that improved connectivity would facilitate greater people-to-people contact, which is essential for deepening — DNA