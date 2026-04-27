President felicitates South African leadership on National Day

ISLAMABAD, APR 27 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday extended felicitations to President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa, on the occasion of their National Day, annually observed on April 27.

In a message on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, the president, who is currently on a five-day visit to China, said that Pakistan attached great importance to its cordial relations with South Africa, which were rooted in shared values, mutual trust, and a common commitment to peace, development and multilateral cooperation.

He also recalled the principled stance of Pakistan during the apartheid years, when, as early as 1948, Pakistan refused to recognise the apartheid regime along with Zionist Israel.

The older generation still remembers the stamp on Pakistani passports saying not valid for (apartheid) South Africa and Israel, the president recalled, which continued till 1994 when apartheid ended in South Africa.

President Zardari expressed his confidence that the existing ties between the two countries would continue to grow in the years ahead, bringing greater prosperity and well-being to the people of both nations.=DNA

================