President felicitates Maldives leadership on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26: President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, extended felicitations to the President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government and people on their Independence Day.

The president highlighted the special significance of this year’s Independence Day as it also marked the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Maldives, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

He noted that this important milestone reflected more than six decades of enduring friendship, mutual trust and close cooperation between the two countries.

“President Zardari stated that Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal relations with the Maldives,” it was added.

He expressed confidence that the bonds of friendship would continue to grow stronger, further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and contributing to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both nations.