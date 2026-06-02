President felicitates Italian President

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday extended felicitations to the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, and the people of Italy on Republic Day, annually observed on June 2.

The president, in a statement, said that Pakistan deeply valued its long-standing and friendly relations with Italy, which were marked by mutual trust, cooperation and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two nations would continue to grow in strength and substance in the years ahead.

President Zardari said that Pakistan attached great importance to its engagement with the European Union (EU) and highly valued Italy’s constructive role within the EU in promoting cooperation, dialogue and international peace and stability.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-EU relations in areas of mutual interest.=DNA

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