President felicitates CPNE’s new body for free media

| June 9, 2023

ISLAMABAD, JUN 09 (DNA) — President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday congratulated Kazim Khan on his election as the Chairman of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors’ (CPNE) Committee for free media.

The president expressed confidence that the committee comprising prominent journalists would play a role in promotion of freedom of press and democratic values based on their experience and ability.

He also felicitated other members of the committee including Ayaz Khan, Sardar Khan Niazi, Aamir Mehmood, Irshad Ahmed Arif and Ejaz ul Haq. — DNA

