President extends condolences over loss of lives in Spain train collision

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (DNA):President Asif Ali Zardari, on Wednesday, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident in Spain, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and sympathies to the injured.

He expressed solidarity with the leadership and people of Spain in this difficult time and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, a post on X said.

According to foreign media, at least 30 people had died after two high-speed trains collided near Toledo, causing a significant number of injuries, while officials feared that casualty figures were expected to rise. The authorities informed more than 500 people were on board the two trains.