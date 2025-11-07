President expresses sorrow over mosque explosion in Jakarta

ISLAMABAD, NOV 7 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed deep sorrow and concern over the tragic explosion at a school mosque in Jakarta during Friday prayers, which left several people injured.

The President conveyed his sympathies to the government and people of Indonesia and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Indonesia in the fight against terrorism and extremism, noting that Pakistan has itself suffered greatly and rendered immense sacrifices in this struggle.

He added that terrorism has also left a deep mark on his own life, having lost close family members to acts of terror. He said such personal loss strengthens his resolve to work for peace and to stand firmly against extremism in all its forms.

The President said that Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Indonesia and the international community in its commitment to defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.