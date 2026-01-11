President expresses deep grief over loss of lives in gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, 11 JAN (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, expressed deep sorrow and concern over the gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad. The president conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

Terming the incident as tragic and extremely distressing, he said that entire nation stood in solidarity with the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure strict enforcement of safety regulations related to the manufacture, quality, and use of gas cylinders.

The president also instructed the provincial governments and the Islamabad administration to launch public awareness campaigns regarding the safe use of gas cylinders. “Saving precious human lives is the foremost responsibility of the state and effective measures are essential to prevent such incidents,” he further stressed. — DNA