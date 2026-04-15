President emphasises trade expansion, connectivity in meeting with Uzbek Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday emphasised bilateral trade expansion and connectivity during a call on paid on him by Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president reaffirmed that Pakistan attaches the highest importance to its fraternal relations with Uzbekistan, underpinned by shared history, culture and mutual trust, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

He appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and conveyed his warm greetings to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He emphasised the need to enhance bilateral trade through diversification, improved market access and early operationalisation of trade facilitation mechanisms, while encouraging greater business-to-business linkages and investment in key sectors.

The president underscored connectivity as central to regional economic integration, reiterating that Pakistan offers the shortest access to warm waters through Gwadar and Karachi ports, and expressed support for the operationalisation of Trans-Afghan Railway Project. He also highlighted the importance of peace and stability in region for achieving shared connectivity and economic objectives.

The ambassador thanked the President for the warm reception and reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan. He expressed Uzbekistan’s keen interest in expanding trade, investment and connectivity cooperation, appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional integration and economic linkages, and conveyed the appreciation of Uzbekistan’s leadership for Pakistan’s vanguard role in promoting peace in the region and the world at large.

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