President congratulates President of Bulgaria on election

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (DNA):President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday has congratulated President Iliana Yotova on her election as President of the Republic of Bulgaria and the people of Bulgaria on expressing their mandate through a peaceful and democratic process.

The President has expressed the confidence that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Bulgaria, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, will grow even stronger under her leadership.

“It is a matter of extra joy for us and the Bulgarian women that she is the first Bulgarian woman to be elected to this high office,” said the President.