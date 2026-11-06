President congratulates President of Bulgaria on election
ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (DNA):President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday has congratulated President Iliana Yotova on her election as President of the Republic of Bulgaria and the people of Bulgaria on expressing their mandate through a peaceful and democratic process.
The President has expressed the confidence that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Bulgaria, rooted in mutual respect and cooperation, will grow even stronger under her leadership.
“It is a matter of extra joy for us and the Bulgarian women that she is the first Bulgarian woman to be elected to this high office,” said the President.
Related News
Three-day Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival kicks off in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (DNA): The three-day Pakistan Tourism, Sports and Family Festival 2026 kicked offRead More
Sudan’s Interior Minister calls on COAS Gen Asim Munir at GHQ
DNA RAWALPINDI, Nov 6: Lieutenant General (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa Ali, Minister of Interior ofRead More
Comments are Closed