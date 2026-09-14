President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Chief of Indonesian Navy

ISLAMABAD, SEP 14 /DNA/ — President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Admiral Dr. Muhammad Ali, Chief of the Indonesian Navy, recognising his contribution to the promotion of relations between the two navies, at a Special Investiture Ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The ceremony was attended among others by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, members of Parliament and members of the diplomatic community.

Admiral Dr. Muhammad Ali also called on the President, who congratulated him on the conferment of the prestigious award.

Talking to him the President said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy enduring and fraternal relations and stressed the need to further strengthen cooperation between the two navies.

He said there is immense potential in the blue economy and mutual development of the maritime sector which needs to be harnessed.

He appreciated the regular participation of the Indonesian Navy in exercises organised by the Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Dr. Muhammad Ali was accompanied by Ambassador of Indonesia Lt Gen (Ret.) Chandra W. Sukotjo.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla were also present during the meeting.