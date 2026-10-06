President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UN Secretary-General

Mahnoor Ansar



Islamabad, OCT 6 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, on United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in recognition of his distinguished international role, leadership of the United Nations, and contributions to global peace and development

The award marks the first time that Pakistan has bestowed the honor on a UN Secretary-General. The investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday evening and was attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal cabinet members, parliamentarians, and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Speaking on the occasion, António Guterres expressed deep gratitude for receiving the prestigious national honor. He said he was profoundly moved and delighted, adding that he accepted the award on behalf of all UN personnel serving across the world, including in Pakistan.

The UN chief noted that his tenure as Secretary-General was approaching its end and that he had been determined to make what he described as a final visit to Pakistan in that capacity. Referring to Pakistan’s national philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Guterres quoted his words on strength, resilience, and compassion, saying they aptly reflected the spirit of the Pakistani nation.

“I see the people of Pakistan in this way: a country of strength, determination, compassion, and empathy,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency’s Media Wing, President Zardari, during a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, praised his principled leadership of the United Nations and his efforts to promote global peace, dialogue, diplomacy, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. The President also appreciated Guterres’ constructive engagement with Pakistan and his attention to the concerns of developing countries.

President Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination. He welcomed the UN Secretary-General’s continued support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution, stressing that Pakistan would continue to support efforts aimed at implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in South Asia, the President said sustainable peace required continued dialogue between Pakistan and India as equal neighbors and the resolution of longstanding disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue, in accordance with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He also emphasized that the Indus Waters Treaty is a binding international agreement that cannot be suspended or rendered ineffective unilaterally. Water, he said, should not be used as a weapon or tool of political pressure, and Pakistan’s water rights under the treaty must be respected.

Discussing regional peace and diplomacy, President Zardari said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, including initiatives undertaken from Islamabad, were guided by the principles of de-escalation, dialogue, and the protection of human lives. He added that Pakistan stands ready to facilitate diplomatic efforts wherever useful, stressing that there is no substitute for dialogue in resolving regional conflicts.