President confers military awards on armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday conferred insignias of military awards upon 44 officers of Pakistan armed forces.

The Presidential Investiture ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in connection with Pakistan Day and was attended by the Chairman Senate, ministers, senior officers of Pakistan armed forces, government officials, and families of the recipients of the awards.

The recipients of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) included Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, Air Marshal Shakil Ghazanfar, Major General Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar, Major Gen Nadeem Fazal, Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar, Major Gen Tahir Masood Ahmed, Major Gen Sohail Sabir, Major Gen Fuad Ahmed Siddiqui, Major Gen Zeeshan Ahmad, Major Gen Sohail Ilyas, Rear Admiral Muhammad Hussain Sial, Major Gen Syed Mukarram Hussain, Major Gen Iftikhar Ahmed Satti, Major Gen Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, Major Gen Shahid Pervaiz, Major Gen Muhammad Asim Khan, Major Gen Nadeem Yousaf, Major Gen Ghulam Muhammad, Major Gen Noor Wali Khan, Major Gen Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Major Gen Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf, Major Gen Naseem Anwer, Major Gen Umar Ahmad Shah, Major Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, Major Gen Adeel Haider Minhas, Major Gen Syed Ali Raza, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood, Major Gen Abdul Sami, Major Gen Muhammad Yasir Elahi, Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali, Major Gen Kamal Anwar Chaudhry, Major Gen Muneer Ud Din, Major Gen Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Major Gen Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Major Gen Adnan Sarwar Malik, Major Gen Omar Maqbool, Major Gen Azhar Yasin, Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman, Rear Admiral Shafquat Hussain Akhtar, Major Gen Zaheer Akhtar, and Major Gen Mahmood Sultan.

The president also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat upon Captain Syed Amir Raza in recognition of his valour demonstrated while fighting terrorists at Naval Aviation Base Turbat.