President confers Hilal-i-Imtiaz upon Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Announces Rs 100 million reward for the Olympic Gold Medallist

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29: President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the award of Hilal-i-Imtiaz upon Mr Arshad Nadeem for the Olympic Gold Medallist in recognition of his outstanding performance in Men’s Javelin Throw in the Paris Olympics 2024. The President also announced a Rs 100 million reward from his side for the athlete.

The award was conferred during a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today. Later, the athlete also met with the President. Mr Arshad Nadeem’s Coach, Mr Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mr Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Mr Muhammad Yasir Pirzada, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

While congratulating Mr Arshad Nadeem, President Asif Ali Zardari stated that Arshad Nadeem had made the country proud by setting the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters. He appreciated his remarkable achievement, sheer hard work, and dedication that not only elevated Pakistan but also inspired countless young athletes across the country.

The President said that Pakistan needed to promote other sports, especially the Singles. He remarked that children of sportsmen should be granted scholarships, saying that he would ask the Sindh Government to contribute Rs 250 million to Pakistan Sports Board’s Endowment Fund for the welfare of athletes.

The President said that Mr Arshad Nadeem’s exemplary triumph encouraged our youngsters to break barriers and make their mark in the field of sports at the international level. He expressed the hope that the athlete would continue to win laurels for the country in future.

Mr Arshad Nadeem thanked the President for conferring Hilal-i-Imtiaz and resolved to break the world record for the Javelin throw event. He also thanked his family and the nation for their prayers and wishes.

The President also appreciated the contributions of the athlete’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, for his guidance and contributions to Arshad’s success.