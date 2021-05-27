President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan award to President UNGA
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon President UN General Assembly, Mr. Volkan Bozkir, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 27-05-2021.
« UAE envoy calls on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani (Previous News)
Related News
President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan award to President UNGA
ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon President UN General Assembly,Read More
UAE envoy calls on Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani
ISLAMABAD: 27 May 2021: UAE Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called onRead More
Comments are Closed