Thursday, May 27, 2021
President confers Hilal-e-Pakistan award to President UNGA

| May 27, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring the award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon President UN General Assembly, Mr. Volkan Bozkir, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on 27-05-2021.

