President condoles loss of lives in Poland

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (DNA):President Asif Ali Zardari expressed profound sadness over the tragic shooting in Kraków, Poland, and the precious lives lost.

In a post on X, the President extended his deepest condolences to Prime Minister Donald Tusk and the bereaved families on behalf of himself, the Government and the people of Pakistan.

He prayed that the families enduring this grievous loss find strength and solace and that all those injured make a swift and complete recovery.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and people of Poland in this hour of mourning.