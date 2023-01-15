President condoles loss of life in Air Crash in Nepal
DNA
Islamabad, 15 January 2023: President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his deepest condolences over the sad loss of precious lives in an air crash in Pokhra, Nepal.
The President conveyed his prayers for the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the strength and the courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.
The President in his message said that “at this moment of most profound grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and grieving people of Nepal”.
