President condemns interception of Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla in int’l waters near Greece

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday strongly condemned the interception of a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla by Israeli forces in international waters near Greece, and described it as a deeply troubling development amid an already grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The president expressed concern over the safety of all detained activists and urged that their rights and well-being be fully respected, a Presidency’s news release said.

He emphasized that humanitarian assistance must never be obstructed and called for the immediate facilitation of aid delivery to affected civilian populations in Gaza.

He also urged the international community to play its role in preventing further escalation and in safeguarding the principles of humanitarian access and freedom of navigation.