Friday, October 25, 2024
President condemns D.I. Khan terrorst attack, condoles with bereaved families

| October 25, 2024
ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP) President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned a terrorist attack in which 10 FC personnel lost their lives. The president expressed heartfelt condolences over the terror attack and paid tribute to the FC personnel who embraced martyrdom, according to a President House press release. Lauding the patriotism of the martyred soldiers, President Zardari conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families. He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in paradise and for strength for their families to bear the loss.

