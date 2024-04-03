President, COAS discuss matters of national security and defense
ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir NI (M), met with President Asif Ali Zardari today at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
During the meeting, matters of national security and defense were discussed.
