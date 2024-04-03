Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Main Menu

President, COAS discuss matters of national security and defense

| April 3, 2024
President, COAS discuss matters of national security and defense

ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir NI (M), met with President Asif Ali Zardari today at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

During the meeting, matters of national security and defense were discussed.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives

Pakistan extends condolences to Türkiye after tragic Istanbul fire claims lives

ISLAMABAD, APR 3 /DNA/ – Pakistan sends its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over theRead More

ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities

ISLAMABAD, APR 03 (DNA) — Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supplyRead More

Comments are Closed