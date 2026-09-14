President calls for stronger Pak-Lebanon cooperation in security, law enforcement

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14: President Asif Ali Zardari, Monday, called for further strengthening Pakistan-Lebanon cooperation, particularly in the fields of internal security, law enforcement and counter-narcotics.

He was talking to Ahmad Al Hajjar, Minister of Interior and Municipalities of the Lebanese Republic, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release..

The president expressed concern over continuing instability and hostilities in Lebanon and the wider Middle East and their humanitarian and security consequences.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and said Pakistan supports diplomatic efforts for de-escalation, sustainable peace and resolution of disputes through dialogue and in accordance with international law.

The Lebanese minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Lebanon to Pakistan Abdulaziz Issa, Major General Raed Abdallah, Director General, Internal Security Forces and Brigadier General Sami Nassif, Brigadier General Mahmoud Kobrosly.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Senator Talal Chaudhry and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla were present during the meeting.

The president stressed the need to explore greater cooperation in extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, as well as exchanges of expertise in disaster preparedness, emergency response, urban search and rescue, emergency communications and humanitarian logistics.

He expressed hope that the engagement would provide fresh momentum to Pakistan-Lebanon cooperation and establish a stronger foundation for sustained collaboration.

Ahmad Al Hajjar expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s support for Lebanon and the role Pakistan has played in the region.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of security and law enforcement.