Wednesday, June 18, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari visits POF Wah

| June 18, 2025
President Asif Ali Zardari visits POF Wah

ISLAMABAD, JUN 18 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari, visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah today. Upon his arrival, he was received Chairman POF Wah, Lieutenant General Syed Tahir Hameed Shah. Federal Minister for Defence Production, Mohammed Raza Hayat Harraj and Secretary Defence Ministry of Production, Lt General Muhammad Chiragh Haider (Retd) were also present during the visit.

The Chairman briefed the President on the various production units of POF and highlighted the organization’s pivotal role in fulfilling the defence requirements of the country. He also highlighted POF’s capabilities, technological advancements, and its contributions towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

President Zardari visited various manufacturing  factories and appreciated the technical expertise, commitment, and professionalism of the workforce. He commended POF’s significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s defence production.

The President emphasized the importance of further enhancing the country’s defence capabilities in light of prevailing and future security challenges. He reiterated that strengthening national defence remains a top priority for Pakistan.

