President, Army Chief discuss regional developments

RAWALPINDI, AUG 25: President of Pakistan Doctor Arif Alvi visited GHQ. Upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. President was presented Guard of Honour. President laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.

President and COAS discussed regional developments and matters of national security. President was apprised on operational preparedness of Pakistan Army. A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch. President acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards external and internal security of Pakistan. He also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.