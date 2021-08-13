President Arif Alvi to visit Turkey on Aug 14

Islamabad, AUG 13 /DNA/ – On the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President Dr. Arif Alvi will pay an official visit to Turkey on 14-16 August 2021.

The two leaders will hold talks on bilateral relations as well as exchange views on regional issues.

President Alvi will also interact with the media and leading Turkish businessmen.

The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.

The strategic relationship between the two countries continues to grow for strength to strength, with increasing focus on the economic dimension.

The frequent leadership-level exchanges and regular coordination on a range of issues between the two countries signify the commonality of views and strength of the bilateral relationship.