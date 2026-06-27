President appoints Arshad Bhatti as VUP Rector

ISLAMABAD, JUN 27 /DNA/ – Professor Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti (T.I,S.I) has assumed charge as the Rector of the Virtual University of Pakistan (VUP) following his appointment by the President of Pakistan for a four-year term.

According to the spokesperson of VUP, Faisal Zia, the appointment has been made on the recommendations of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Prof. Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti is an internationally renowned academic and educationist, holding a PhD from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. He brings with him more than two decades of distinguished experience in higher education, research, curriculum development, and educational reforms.

Throughout his professional career, Dr. Bhatti has played a significant role in teaching, academic leadership, research initiatives, and the promotion of academic governance at both national and international institutions. He has also led several national and international initiatives aimed at advancing digital and online education in Pakistan.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the education sector, the Government of Pakistan has conferred upon him the prestigious civil awards of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

The spokesperson VUP expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prof Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti, the Virtual University of Pakistan will further strengthen its academic excellence, research culture, innovation, and digital learning initiatives, thereby contributing significantly to the country’s higher education landscape.=DNA