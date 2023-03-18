President Alvi’s interview to CMG aired in prime-time transmission

BEIJING, Mar 18 (DNA): President Dr. Arif Avli’s exclusive interview

with China Media Group (CMG) has gained immense popularity in prime-time

transmission at various platforms.

The president, in the recently held interview, expressed views on

Pakistan-China bilateral relations, the construction of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), governance and leadership of China.

Different channels of China Media Group aired President Alvi’s interview

in their prime-time transmission and selected the most liked TV programs

that are very popular among Chinese viewers.

Two of the top programs in this regard include Leaders Talk, in which

the world’s top leaders are invited to share their views on various

global and regional issues for the Chinese audience.

Similarly, Dr. Arif Alvi’s interview was also broadcast on China Media

Group’s program XinWenLianBo which is the most popular program presented

by China Media Group. The popularity of this program can be gauged from

the fact that it is viewed more than seven billion times a month.

The interview of the President of Pakistan has been accorded significant

coverage on TV channels as well as on the social media platforms of the

China Media Group and Chinese internet users have reacted very

enthusiastically.

The members of Pakistani community in China also expressed happiness

over the excellent coverage of President Alvi’s interview in the

prime-time broadcast of China Media Group.