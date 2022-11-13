President Alvi greets Buttler-inspired England, admires Green Shirts’ fight

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday congratulated Jos Buttler-inspired England for clinching the title of ICC World T20 for the second time.

Taking to Twitter, President Arif Alvi tweeted, “Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score.”

It merits mention that England sweep Pakistan by 5 wickets after restricting Pakistan to 137/8. The English bowlers were outstanding with the bowl, particularly Sam Curran who just conceded 3-12. Later, with the bat, Buttler and Stokers were smart enough to look belligerent for their knocks.