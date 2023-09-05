President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Turkish Navy’s commander
ISLAMABAD, SEP 05 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Nishan e Imtiaz (Military) on Commander Turkish Naval forces Admiral Ercument Tatiloglu at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The president adorned the Turkish Naval Commander with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence relations between the two countries.
The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan and Turkish navies and senior officials from the presidency. — DNA
