Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Main Menu

President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Turkish Navy’s commander

| September 5, 2023
President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on Turkish Navy's commander

ISLAMABAD, SEP 05 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Nishan e Imtiaz (Military) on Commander Turkish Naval forces Admiral Ercument Tatiloglu at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president adorned the Turkish Naval Commander with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence relations between the two countries.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, and was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan and Turkish navies and senior officials from the presidency. — DNA

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

COAS Gen. Asim Munir meets Uzbek President

Rawalpindi, 5 Sept: /DNA/ – General Syed Asim Munir, COAS is on a two daysRead More

Pakistan greatly values relations with Uzbekistan: Gohar

Pakistan greatly values relations with Uzbekistan: Gohar

Ambassador Usmanov says the new constitution the Ambassador said, the New Constitution adopted this yearRead More

Comments are Closed