President Alvi confers ‘Education Excellence Award’ on UAJK
MUZAFFARABAD, May 06 (DNA): The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir
(UAJK) has been honoured with the ‘Education Excellence Award’ by the
President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, for its exceptional contributions
to promote quality education and research in the region.
The award was conferred at a summit organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber
Of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, where prominent
universities from all four provinces and federal capital territory were
recognised for their services in the field of education.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, attended the ceremony
and received the award from the President on behalf of the University of
Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Commenting on the recognition of the university at the highest level,
the Vice-Chancellor expressed his deep gratitude to the President of
Pakistan for this honour and expressed his resolve to continue efforts
for providing high-quality education and values-based guidance to the
students for shaping the future of the country.
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has made a significant mark in
the field of higher education since its inception in 1980 by offering a
comprehensive multi-disciplinary education ranging from engineering to
medical sciences and from social sciences to basic and applied sciences.
The Education Excellence Award is a testament to the university’s
commitment to providing high-quality education and contributing to the
development of the region. The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will
continue to strive for excellence and provide opportunities for students
to achieve their full potential.
Related News
President Alvi confers ‘Education Excellence Award’ on UAJK
MUZAFFARABAD, May 06 (DNA): The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has been honouredRead More
Pakistan hosts 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral FMs dialogue in Islamabad
DNA ISLAMABAD, MAY 6: Pakistan hosted 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral FMs Dialogue at MoFA today. HeldRead More
Comments are Closed