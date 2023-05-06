President Alvi confers ‘Education Excellence Award’ on UAJK

MUZAFFARABAD, May 06 (DNA): The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

(UAJK) has been honoured with the ‘Education Excellence Award’ by the

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, for its exceptional contributions

to promote quality education and research in the region.

The award was conferred at a summit organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber

Of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, where prominent

universities from all four provinces and federal capital territory were

recognised for their services in the field of education.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, attended the ceremony

and received the award from the President on behalf of the University of

Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on the recognition of the university at the highest level,

the Vice-Chancellor expressed his deep gratitude to the President of

Pakistan for this honour and expressed his resolve to continue efforts

for providing high-quality education and values-based guidance to the

students for shaping the future of the country.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has made a significant mark in

the field of higher education since its inception in 1980 by offering a

comprehensive multi-disciplinary education ranging from engineering to

medical sciences and from social sciences to basic and applied sciences.

The Education Excellence Award is a testament to the university’s

commitment to providing high-quality education and contributing to the

development of the region. The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will

continue to strive for excellence and provide opportunities for students

to achieve their full potential.