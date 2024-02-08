Thursday, February 8, 2024
| February 8, 2024
President Alvi casts vote along with family

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8: President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday reached the polling station to cast his vote. Turning to social media platform X, President of Pakistan said: “The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has asked for your personal advice through your vote to elect representatives to the National & Provincial Assemblies”.

It is therefore your Islamic, constitutional and civic responsibility, he stated.

‘We as a family reached our polling station, stood in line and have voted and urge all of you to come out and exercise your right,’ stated Atif Alvi.

He continued to say that Pakistan needs your opinion as never before.

While in the same post, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and his family can also be seen standing at the polling station.

