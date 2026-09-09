President Al-Alimi urges support for Yemen’s legitimate institutions, sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, SEP 9 /DNA/ – The Media Section of the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Islamabad presents its compliments to the esteemed the media representatives and has the honour to share the following key points from the remarks of His Excellency Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, during his meeting in Riyadh with ambassadors of countries supporting the political process in Yemen. The Embassy highly appreciates the continued interest and professional coverage of Pakistani media regarding developments in Yemen.

President Al-Alimi called on the international community to adopt a more effective approach to the Yemeni crisis, emphasizing that sustainable peace requires addressing the causes of conflict and preventing renewed military escalation.

He stressed that the Yemeni government did not initiate the current escalation and has consistently supported a peaceful political solution. He stated that the Houthi militias chose to escalate the situation and should therefore bear responsibility for the resulting humanitarian and security consequences.

President Al-Alimi urged the international community to support Yemen’s legitimate institutions and sovereignty, and to ensure that decisions concerning war and peace, as well as the possession of arms, remain under the authority of the state.

He also called for the effective implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolutions 2140, 2216 and 2722, as an important foundation for restoring stability and advancing the political process.

The President expressed concern over attacks affecting Yemeni cities and civilian areas, as well as attacks and threats extending beyond Yemen, including those affecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and international maritime navigation. He emphasized that the security of Yemen, Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries is closely interconnected.

At the same time, President Al-Alimi reaffirmed that Yemen’s objective is not confrontation with any Yemeni community, region or sect. The government remains committed to protecting civilians and supporting a peaceful political settlement that guarantees the rights and dignity of all Yemenis.

He further highlighted the importance of preventing arms smuggling and supporting Yemen’s efforts to secure its coastline, ports and territorial waters, noting that the security of the Red Sea and international maritime routes is a shared regional and international responsibility.

President Al-Alimi expressed his appreciation for the continued support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly its assistance to Yemen’s economy, public services and reform efforts