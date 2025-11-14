President accepts judges’ resignations

Mahnoor Ansar

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has accepted the resignations of Supreme Court judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah. The two judges had submitted their resignations earlier this week amid ongoing debate surrounding judicial reforms and the evolving structure of the superior judiciary.

Their departure marks a significant development for the Supreme Court at a time when major constitutional matters are pending. Official notifications confirming the acceptance of both resignations have been issued, and the process to fill the vacant positions is expected to begin soon.