President Abbas to present Palestinian vision at emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

RAMALLAH, FEB 20 (DNA): The Presidency of the State of Palestine announced that President Mahmoud Abbas is set to present the Palestinian vision to confront the challenges facing the Palestinian cause at the emergency Arab Summit in Cairo on March 4.

The Presidency added that the plan includes elements that would preserve the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, ensure their steadfastness and stability on their land, prevent displacement attempts, and rebuild what the occupation destroyed in Gaza and the West Bank, leading to the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, by ending the Israeli occupation, and embodying the Palestinian state on the 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Key elements of the Palestinian vision:

Empowering the State of Palestine: The Palestinian government aims to assume full responsibility for Gaza, just as it does for the West Bank. This includes ensuring the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, as well as taking control of all border crossings, including Karm Abu Salem and the Rafah crossings with Egypt, to be operated with the cooperation of Egypt and the European Union, in line with the 2005 agreement.

In this context, the Palestinian government has mobilized its resources to restore vital services in Gaza, including water and electricity, assist displaced people, provide temporary shelter, open roads, and activate healthcare and education services. A government task force has been formed to coordinate humanitarian, social, and health services in Gaza, drawing on qualified individuals from the region with proven integrity and expertise.

Recovery and reconstruction: The Palestinian government has developed a recovery and reconstruction plan, in consultation with Egypt and international organizations such as the World Bank, the United Nations, and the European Union. This plan will be presented at the summit for approval. The Palestinian leadership is working with Egypt and the UN to organize an international reconstruction conference as soon as possible, urging countries and international organizations to contribute to the reconstruction fund in collaboration with the World Bank.

Reform and development: President Abbas emphasized the ongoing implementation of institutional, legal, and service reforms, aimed at improving the services provided to the Palestinian people. This reform program has received broad international support, and the government is working with the World Bank and other international bodies to ensure best practices are applied.

Call for a long-term ceasefire: The President reiterated the importance of achieving a comprehensive and long-term ceasefire in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. This would be in exchange for halting unilateral Israeli actions that violate international law, cease policies undermining the two-state solution, and preserve the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. This step is seen as essential for opening a political path based on international and legal legitimacy.

Ongoing political and legal efforts: President Abbas reaffirmed the importance of continued political and legal efforts in international forums and courts, with the ultimate goal of achieving the two-state solution based on international law. This would establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel, providing security and stability for the region. Abbas called for the rapid convening of an international peace conference in June, jointly chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, and for further preparations to ensure its success.

National unity: The President stressed the importance of achieving national unity based on the commitment to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people. This includes adherence to the PLO’s political program, international commitments, and principles of one system, one law, and a single legitimate authority. He emphasized that democratic elections are the only legitimate way to respect the will of the Palestinian people, with general, presidential, and legislative elections to be held in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem within a year, provided the necessary conditions are met.

In conclusion, President Abbas expressed his gratitude to the Arab leaders for convening the summit and wished them success in achieving its goals.