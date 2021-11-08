Preparations for Pakistan Int’l Property Exhibition and Convention in full swing
KARACHI, NOV 8 /DNA/ – Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention, organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, will be held on 26-27 November 2021 at the Pak-China Friendship Center Islamabad – inaugurated by Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.
Prominent builders, developers, Allied Construction and Bank projects from across the country will be on display – the three-day exhibition will be attended by a large number of business community from Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar – Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas told media.
He said that Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention is a great opportunity for the people of Pakistan to invest. He said that this exhibition will play an important role in terms of investment in Pakistan which will boost Pakistan’s economy.
