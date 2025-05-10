Precision, Patience, and Principle: Pakistan’s Response to Indian Aggression

by Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

For several days leading up to May 7, 2025, the Indian government and its military apparatus appeared hell-bent on provoking Pakistan into war. Incendiary rhetoric, covert operations near the Line of Control (LoC), and misleading media campaigns were all calculated to test Pakistan’s resolve. While a less responsible nation may have reacted hastily, Pakistan’s political and military leadership exhibited remarkable restraint. They kept the nation calm, analyzed the evolving situation thoroughly, and chose not to be dragged into a conflict prematurely. However, even during this period of Pakistani composure, India resorted to egregious violations—launching cross-border incursions, targeting unarmed civilians, and using religious sites, particularly mosques, in urban centers as shields for its covert activities.

Despite these blatant provocations, Pakistan upheld its principled stance rooted in international law, Islamic ethics of warfare, and national dignity. Yet, when India violated all diplomatic boundaries and attempted to strike the Pakistani airbase—a clear act of aggression—the equation changed completely. Pakistan, forced into action, responded not in fury but with clarity, precision, and determination. The world bore witness to a disciplined and strategic retaliation. Pakistan’s armed forces launched a carefully calibrated counteroffensive, avoiding civilian areas and focusing only on military installations, especially those that were directly used for attacks on Pakistani territory.

In accordance with Islamic teachings of warfare, the Pakistan Air Force, led by its seasoned pilots and guided by real-time intelligence, crossed into enemy territory with surgical precision. The Quran says, “And fight in the way of Allah those who fight you but do not transgress. Indeed, Allah does not like transgressors.” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:190). This principle was adhered to strictly. There was no bombardment of civilian structures, no targeting of innocent lives—only defense, and that too with honor.

The counter-strikes targeted Indian forward-operating bases in different places in India, from where hostile drones and long-range artillery had originated. Radar systems, fuel depots, and an advanced surveillance outpost were among the installations damaged in Pakistan’s response avoiding civilian places. One senior retired NATO officer remarked in a global forum, “This was the most disciplined and ethical use of air power in a regional conflict I have seen in decades.”

Pakistan’s forces demonstrated not just military might, but moral clarity. As our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “Do not kill any child, any woman, or any elder or sick person” (Sunan Abu Dawood). This guidance resonated throughout the planning and execution of Pakistan’s military response. The operational success was matched by a sophisticated diplomatic stance.

In the wake of Pakistan’s response, the international community began to re-evaluate its position. Initially, many powerful nations had taken a neutral tone, dismissing the situation as a bilateral conflict that required no external involvement. However, after India’s failed strike and Pakistan’s proportionate and precise retaliation, concern rippled across international capitals. The United States, which had earlier refrained from taking sides, acknowledged Pakistan’s responsible military conduct and called for immediate de-escalation. European Union diplomats, especially from France and Germany, appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to international norms and echoed concerns about India’s reckless military adventurism.

Middle Eastern nations, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, privately and publicly praised Pakistan’s discipline and dignity under pressure. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held a special session to condemn attacks on religious sites and civilian populations by Indian forces and affirmed full solidarity with Pakistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a televised address, called Pakistan’s action a model of ethical military conduct and urged the world to hold aggressors accountable.

It became increasingly clear that Pakistan had won not only the tactical battle but also the diplomatic and moral argument on the global stage. The transformation in international sentiment—from indifference to recognition—underscored the credibility of Pakistan’s leadership and the professionalism of its armed forces.

Within Pakistan, national unity surged like never before. From the streets of Karachi to the mountains of Gilgit, the people stood behind their armed forces. General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, emerged as a figure of unshakable resolve and strategic vision. His conduct, calm under pressure, and inspiring leadership during these critical hours will be remembered as a defining moment in Pakistan’s history. Indeed, many across the country have begun referring to him as “Khalid bin Walid II,” a title reserved only for those who lead with faith, courage, and brilliance. The analogy is fitting. Like the great companion of the Prophet (PBUH), General Munir led from the front, ensured minimal collateral damage, and preserved the honor of the Ummah.

India, in contrast, faced internal embarrassment. Social media in India was rife with questions about their intelligence failures and the exaggerated claims their media had earlier propagated. The Indian opposition in Parliament questioned the motives of the Modi government, especially after international backlash. In major Western and Middle Eastern capitals, Pakistan was praised for its maturity and military professionalism.

While the skies have now fallen silent, the question remains; Will India learn from its miscalculation or continue to march toward instability? Time will reveal the answer. However, one thing is certain—Pakistan is ready for peace, but not afraid of war. The nation stands united, its armed forces remain vigilant, and its leadership has shown that Pakistan will never bow to aggression.

As the Quran reminds us, “Indeed, Allah defends those who have believed. Indeed, Allah does not like every treacherous traitor.” (Surah Al-Hajj, 22:38). This divine assurance strengthens the belief of every Pakistani today. We are a peace-loving nation, but we will never tolerate oppression or betrayal.

Let this moment serve as a lesson for those who mistake Pakistan’s patience for weakness. We are a nation forged in sacrifice, guided by faith, and defended by warriors whose strength is matched only by their integrity.