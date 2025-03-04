Pre-launch of book “Reputation Management and Crisis Communication”

ISLAMABAD, MAR 4 /DNA/ – The pre-launch of the highly anticipated book “Reputation Management and Crisis Communication – A Study of the Corporate Sector” by Imran Ghaznavi was held at National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad. The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. Zafar Uddin Ahmed, a renowned American scholar and Professor of Marketing and International Business at King Fahd University, Saudi Arabia.

The gathering was graced by Vice-Chancellor NSU Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, faculty members, distinguished guests, and students. A lively and insightful Q&A session was held, during which Prof. Dr. Zafar encouraged Pakistani scholars to actively contribute to global knowledge by writing books in their respective fields. He emphasized the importance of producing high-quality content that can benefit international academia and industry alike.

Prof. Dr. Zafar lauded Imran Ghaznavi’s in-depth expertise in reputation management and crisis communication, recognizing the book as a significant contribution to the field. He also extended an invitation to Imran Ghaznavi to launch the book at an international conference in Bangkok later this year, where 250 global scholars will be in attendance.

The event marked a significant milestone in fostering academic excellence and promoting research-driven insights in corporate reputation management.